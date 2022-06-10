Belmont Stakes 2022 Cheat Sheet: Post Positions, Horses, Odds, and Draw

The 154th Belmont Stakes is set to race off at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Saturday June 11. Before placing your best bets for the races on Saturday, check out our Belmont Stakes 2022 cheat sheet. Compiled by a horse racing expert, get all of the information that you need to make your picks, including the Belmont Stakes post positions, horses, odds, trainers, and key horse racing stats. Compare past performances, career records, earnings, top Equibase scores, the running styles of all of the Belmont Stakes 2022 horses.

There won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year but the last leg will welcome back the 2022 Kentucky Derby longshot winner, Rich Strike.

Longshots have fared well in the final jewel of the Triple Crown over the last two decades. Nine of the last 20 Belmont Stakes winners have gone directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between, which bodes well for Rich Strike’s chances on Saturday. Mo Donegal, Barber Road, and Skippy Longstocking also fit the bill after racing in the Kentucky Derby in 2022.

How to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 | Offshore Horse Racing Betting Guide

It’s never been easier to bet on horse racing online. The top online racebooks are offering free bets and horse racing betting offers to new members on their first deposit.

To learn how to bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 in the US, check out the guide below.

Click here to get free bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes Register for an account and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Claim your free bets for the Belmont Stakes Use your free horse racing bets on Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Positions, Horses, Entries, and Lineup

Before we reveal our Belmont Stakes 2022 cheat sheet, let’s get to know the Belmont Stakes 2022 horses.

Below, we’ll go over the Belmont 2022 post positions, horses, and lineup following the draw, along with some key information about each of the entries.

In just four starts this season, We the People racked up three first place wins and secured a spot at the Arkansas Derby. While he faded with +240 odds, only finishing in seventh place, he bounced back at the Peter Pan Stakes, where he won by 10 ¼ lengths.

After drawing the first pole position, the colt’s odds have shortened and is now the morning line favorite at +250 across the top offshore horse racing betting sites. While many tipsters are worried about his lack of experience, he’ll be racing from the most favorable post at Belmont Park.

One of the biggest longshots at the Belmont Stakes, Skippylongstocking is coming off a fifth place finish at the Preakness. The colt has two career victories, both coming at Gulfstream Park. While he also recorded a third place finish behind Mo Donegal and Early Voting and the Wood Memorial Stakes, he really wasn’t a threat.

Nest is the only filly in the field and there’s concerns if she can keep up with the colts. She will be entered by Todd Pletcher, a three-time winning Belmont Stakes trainer.

It won’t be the first time he’s won with a filly, Pletcher already did that with Rags to Riches in 2007. If Nest can tap into that long distance stamina, she will join Ruthless, Tanya and Rags to Riches as the only fillies to win the Belmont Stakes in 154 years.

While many fans were upset that Eric Reed didn’t let Rich Strike go for the Triple Crown this year, the colt will look to have another stellar performance at the Belmont Stakes.

After skipping the Preakness, Rich Strike enters with +550 odds to win. He will be the only horse in the field with a chance to win two jewels of the Triple Crown as Preakness winner Early Voting opted out of Belmont Stakes this week.

One of the fastest horses in Elmont this weekend, Creative Minister holds the highest equibase speed figure with 108. While he finished third at the Preakness behind Early Voting and Epicenter, both horses won’t be at the Belmont Stakes. Creative Minister has two wins this season including a first place victory at Churchill Downs in the Kentucky Derby undercard.

Another Todd Pletcher product, Mo Donegal will be racing from post position number 6. While the colt had a slow straight at the Kentucky Derby racing out of gate No. 20 finishing fifth, he drew a more favorable gate for his running style at the Belmont Stakes.

At the Remsen Stakes, Mo Donegal had an impressive win over Zandon and will be one of the favorites at Belmont Park on Saturday.

Trainer Mark Casse makes his return to the Triple Crown scene with Golden Glider after missing the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. While Golden Glider is the biggest longshot to win, anything can happen during a Triple Crown race, with the most recent example being Rich Strike.

Like Rich Strike and Mo Donegal, Barber Road competed at the Kentucky Derby. While he only finished sixth at Churchill Downs, trainer John Ortiz opted to keep him out of the Preakness.

He competed well at the Kentucky Derby, despite being last around the first bend, Barber Road had sixth place finish. With no wins in 2022 yet, look for this colt to be dangerous right out the gates.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Cheat Sheet: Post Positions, Horses, Odds, and Horse Racing Stats

Placing a bet on the Belmont Stakes?

First, check out our Belmont Stakes 2022 cheat sheet.

To make it easy to compare the Belmont Stakes 2022 horses, we compiled a chart including each horse’s odds, jockey, trainer, and key horse racing stats. Use our cheat sheet to compare the past performances of Belmont Stakes horses, along with their career record, top Equibase score, running style, and more.

Post Position Horse Belmont Stakes Odds Jockey Trainer Owner(s) Career Record Career Earnings Earnings Per Start Top Equibase Speed Figure Pedigree & Breeder Running Style 1 We The People +250 Flavien Pratt Rodolphe Brisset WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH, and Siena Farm 4 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $230,250 $57,563 101 Constitution – Letchworth by Tiznow Pacesetter 2 Skippylongstocking +2500 Junior Alvarado Saffie Joseph Jr. Daniel Alonso 10 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $214,600 $21,460 100 Exaggerator – Twinkling by War Chant Closer 3 Nest +700 Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, and Michael House 6 starts = (4) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $850,550 $141,758 106 Curlin – Marion Ravenwood by A.P. Indy Stalker 4 Rich Strike +550 Sonny Leon Eric Reed RED TR-Racing 8 starts = (2) wins | (0) 2nd place | (3) 3rd place $1,971,289 $246,411 106 Keen Ice – Gold Strike by Smart Strike Closer 5 Creative Minister +650 Brian Hernandez Jr. Ken McPeek Fern Circle Stables, Back Racing, and Magdalena Racing 4 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $322,095 $80,524 108 Creative Cause – Tamboz by Tapit Stalker/Closer 6 Mo Donegal +250 Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher Donegal Racing and Repole Stable 6 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $711,800 $118,633 103 Uncle Mo – Callingmissbrown by Pulpit Closer 7 Golden Glider +2800 Dylan Davis Mark Casse Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad, and Penny Conrad 6 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $159,122 $26,250 99 Ghostzapper – Golden Scarf by Orientate Closer 8 Barber Road +1400 Reylu Gutierrez John Ortiz WSS Racing 9 starts = (2) wins | (4) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $655,720 $72,302 100 Race Day-Encounter by Southern Image Closer

Like this: Like Loading...