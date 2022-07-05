Belmont Derby 2022 Trends and Tips For Saturday’s Race
The Belmont Derby 2022 tip for this Saturday’s race is the Aidan O’Brien-trained STONE AGE. You can see why below, but with Frankie Dettori also set to ride in this weekend’s big Belmont Park race it’s a ‘must-see’ contest with a purse of $1,000,000. Plus, read on to see the key trends and stats based on the last 8 winners of the Belmont Derby – use these stats to help find the horse profile based on past winners.
Stone Age The Likely Belmont Derby Favorite and Best Bet
Epsom Derby sixth – Stone Age – has been installed as the 2022 Belmont Derby favorite @ SP with BetOnLine ahead of Saturday’s $1,000,000 race and if successful will be top Irish trainer’s Aidan O’Brien third win in the Belmont Park contest after winning the pot 12 months ago in 2021 with Bolshoi Ballet and also in 2016 renewal with Deauville.
Stone Age seemed to not quite last out over the 1m4f trip last time out in the English Derby at Epsom, so the drop back to 1m2f here will be a huge positive. Plus, the form of the Epsom Derby has been frankied with the third – Westover – landing the Irish Derby impressively last month. While prior to his last run Stone Age was a decnt winner over this trip at both Leopardstown and Navan in Ireland. He bypassed the Coral Eclipse at Sandown last Saturday with this race in mind, and that move by connections in a race they love to target can pay off.
Frankie Dettori Set To Ride Nations Pride In 2022 Belmont Derby
This weekend’s Belmont Derby will also have another interesting sub-plot with Frankie Dettori, who has been in the headlines after his sabbatical with top UK trainer John Gosden, is coming to America too. The pocket Italian has been using his time away from riding for the Gosdens well by picking a select bunch of horses and is expected to head to Belmont Park this Saturday to ride the Charlie Appleby-trained – Nations Pride – for his old bosses Godolphin.
Nations Pride will have a live chance too after also running in the English Derby (8th) but not lasting out. Those looking to side with him though will be pleased to know he’s 3-from-3 over the Belmont Derby trip (1m2f), so the return to this distance is a big positive.
Dettori is also down to ride their With The Moonlight in the Belmont Oaks over the weekend.
Royal Patronage and Aikhal Could Also Figure In 2022 Belmont Derby
We could also see another English raider in the 2022 Belmont Derby as the Mark Johnston-trained Royal Patronage is rumoured to be heading over too. Another that also ran in the English Derby this season (16th of 17), but is also another that should enjoy the step back in trip. Before that Derby run he’d run the Epsom Derby winner – Desert Crown – to 3 1/4 lengths in the Dante Stakes over this 1m2f trip.
Aikhal could be another runner for the Aidan O’Brien team too. He was down the field in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Ascot last month, but left that form well behind last time when stepped up to this 1m2f trip for the first time – winning a Group 3 at the Curragh by an easy 4 1/4 lengths.
DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Belmont Derby twice in the last six years
Belmont Derby Trends
- 7/8 – Had between 2-4 runs that season
- 7/8 – Had won between 2-4 times before
- 6/8 – US Bred winners
- 6/8 – Group winners in the past
- 5/8 – Didn’t win their last race
- 4/8 – Ran in the Pennine Ridge Stakes last time (2 won)
- 3/8 – Had run at Belmont Park before (2 won)
- 2/8 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
- 2/8 – Ridden by Jose Lezcano
- 2/8 – Winning favorites
- 2/8 – Ran in the Epsom Derby last time
Recent Belmont Derby Winners
|Year
|Winner
|Jockey
|Trainer
|2021
|BOLSHOI BALLET (21/20 fav)
|Ryan Moore
|Aidan O’Brien (Ire)
|2020
|GUFO (208/10)
|Junior Alvarado
|Christophe Clement
|2019
|HENLEY’S JOY (29/20 fav)
|Jose Lezcano
|Michael J.Maker
|2018
|CATHOLIC BOY (51/10)
|Javier Castellano
|Jonathan Thomas
|2017
|OSCAR PERFORMANCE (11/2)
|Jose Ortiz
|Brian A. Lynch
|2016
|DEAUVILLE (63/10)
|Jamie Spencer
|Aidan O’Brien (Ire)
|2015
|FORCE THE PASS (101/10)
|Joel Rosario
|Alan E. Goldberg
|2014
|MR SPEAKER (235/10)
|Jose Lezcano
|C.R. McGaughey
Belmont Derby Race Conditions
- Track: Belmont Park, New York
- Former Name: Jamacia Handicap
- Distance: 1 1/4 miles (10 furlongs)
- Surface: Turf
- Age: 3 year-olds only
- Sex: Colts, Geldings and Fillies
- Purse: $1,000,000
Watch Bolshoi Ballet Winning The 2021 Belmont Derby
