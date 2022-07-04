Belmont Derby 2022 News | Stone Age Heads The Belmont Derby Betting
The Belmont Derby 2022 is the big horse race in America this weekend as some of the best middle-distance 3 year-olds head to Belmont Park in New York. Top Irish trainer – Aidan O’Brien – won the race 12 months ago with Bolshoi Ballet and he’s another leading player with Stone Age being sent over to run in the 2022 race. We could also see leading jockey Frankie Dettori in action in the race – he’s set to ride Godolphin’s Nations Pride.
Aidan O’Brien’s Stone Age Belmont Derby Favorite
Epsom Derby sixth – Stone Age – has been put in as the 2022 Belmont Derby favorite ahead of Saturday’s $1,000,000 race as trainer Aidan O’Brien looks to win the prize for a second year in a row, while he also won the 2016 renewal with Deauville so loves to target this contest.
He raided the US shores to win the 2021 Belmont Derby with Bolshoi Ballet (Ryan Moore) and after swerving the Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park (UK) last weekend, the Belmont Derby is his firm target now.
He seemed to not quite last out over thr 1m4f trip last time in the English Derby, so the drop back to 1m2f here will be a big plus. The form of the Derby has also been boosted with the third – Westover – winning the Irish Derby in easy fashion last month, while prior to his last run Stone Age was an impressive winner over this trip at both Leopardstown and Navan in Ireland.
Frankie Dettori Will Ride Nations Pride In The 2022 Belmont Derby
The Belmont Derby could have another interesting sub-plot this weekend as Frankie Dettori, who has been in the headlines after his sabbatical with top UK trainer John Gosden, is heading to America too. The pocket Italian has been using his time away from riding for the Gosdens well by picking a select bunch of horses and is expected to head to Belmont Park this Saturday to ride the Charlie Appleby-trained – Nations Pride – for his old bosses Godolphin.
Nations Pride will have a live chance too after also running in the English Derby (8th) but not lasting out. He’s 3-from-3 over the Belmont Derby trip (1m2f)
Dettori is also down to ride their With The Moonlight in the Belmont Oaks over the weekend.
Belmont Derby Trends
- 7/8 – Had between 2-4 runs that season
- 7/8 – Had won between 2-4 times before
- 6/8 – US Bred winners
- 6/8 – Group winners in the past
- 5/8 – Didn’t win their last race
- 4/8 – Ran in the Pennine Ridge Stakes last time (2 won)
- 3/8 – Had run at Belmont Park before (2 won)
- 2/8 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
- 2/8 – Ridden by Jose Lezcano
- 2/8 – Winning favorites
- 2/8 – Ran in the Epsom Derby last time
Recent Belmont Derby Winners
Belmont Derby Race Conditions
- Track: Belmont Park, New York
- Former Name: Jamacia Handicap
- Distance: 1 1/4 miles (10 furlongs)
- Surface: Turf
- Age: 3 year-olds only
- Sex: Colts, Geldings and Fillies
- Purse: $1,000,000
Watch Bolshoi Ballet Winning The 2021 Belmont Derby
Best Betting Sites To Bet On 2022 Belmont Derby
