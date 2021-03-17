Belmont defeats VMI 5-0 in SoCon men’s soccer opener

Undefeated Belmont scored three goals in the game’s first 14 minutes Tuesday and went on to post a 5-0 victory over the VMI men’s soccer team in the Keydets’ Southern Conference season opener.

Niccolo Dagnoni found the back of the net at the 8:48 mark on a double assist, and Ares Marlonsson and AJ Chastonay scored goals within 23 seconds of each other for a 3-0 lead. The Bruins tacked on two insurance goals after intermission.

VMI keeper Broden Schull made seven stops.

Belmont (5-0-1/2-0 SoCon) outshot VMI 20-4 and held a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The Keydets (2-5/0-1 SoCon) are back in action Saturday, hosting Mercer at 2 p.m. on Patchin Field.

