Belmont bests VMI men’s soccer, 3-0

Belmont College scored twice early and went on to defeat the VMI men’s soccer team 3-0 Saturday afternoon in a Southern Conference match. It is the final game of the 2018 regular season for both teams.

Belmont got on the board at 12:13 of the first half, on a goal from Daniel Twizer. Matteo Bennati followed 15 minutes later to make the score 2-0.

The Keydets came out strong in the second half, with a corner kick and shots from Marco Reyes and Zachary Wiley, forcing Nicolo Dini to make a pair of saves.

The Bruins added an insurance goal at 67:06.

Belmont had an edge in total shots (16-7), but the Keydets had a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks.

VMI (1-15-1/0-6 SoCon) will travel to Belmont (3-11-2/1-4-1) again on Wednesday in the opening round of the seven-team Southern Conference Championship Tournament.

