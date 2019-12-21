Beginning Farmer Program aims to help new, established farmers

Starting a farm or expanding a current farm can seem like a daunting undertaking, as many farmers face unique challenges.

To help beginners navigate the ins and outs of production agriculture, the 2020 Northern Piedmont Beginning Farmer Program has partnered with the Virginia Beginning Farmer and Rancher Coalition to offer a series of classes.

The hands-on program uses a curriculum designed by staff at Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension. Working with local educators, producers and industry leaders, it program covers whole farm planning, marketing and farm business management.

A free orientation will be held 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Extension office in Fauquier County. Classes will be held Wednesday evenings from Jan. 22 through March 11 at the Extension office. Registration is $100 per individual and $150 for couples.

The NPBFP is a joint effort of Fauquier Extension staff and the Fauquier Education Farm. To learn more, visit vabeginningfarmer.org or contact Jim Hankins at 804-336-4338 or fauquieredfarm@gmail.com.

