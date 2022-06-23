Beerwerks Trail, surrounding area offers activities to celebrate July Fourth
The Beerwerks Trail and surrounding area offers a lot this July Fourth – with activities including live music, 5K races and fireworks displays to help you celebrate Independence Day.
Buena Vista
- July 4, 6-10 p.m.: Buena Vista’s Glen Maury Park will host a July 4th Concert & Dancefeaturing the Party Crashers band at 6 p.m. The festivities include a huge fireworks display that’s expected to be visible for six miles.
Harrisonburg
- July 2 at 9:15 p.m.: Harrisonburg Independence Day Fireworks
- July 4: 2022 Valley 4th Run including 10K, 5K, and 1.5 MILER. Read more on RunSignup
Massanutten
- July 3, 5 – 10 p.m.: Summer Jamat Massanutten has a lineup of great music, beer, wine, food trucks, and fun and games. Rock out as The Wildflowers play a Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute show. They’ll be joined by TC Carter, a rhythm and blues guitarist, and Brisk, a 90’s rock and alternative band. The day will end with a fabulous fireworks display.
Staunton
- July 4: Bring the family to Gypsy Hill Parkthis Independence Day for the free, family-friendly Happy Birthday America Activities include a 5K race, parade, a parent/child baseball game, vesper’s service, a beauty pageant, and concessions. Rock out to live music from local acts, Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, and headliner Wilson Fairchild. Fireworks will follow the concert.
Waynesboro
- July 9: If you want to revisit the holiday a week later, check out the Sunrise Spectacular 5Krace at Ridgeview Park. Next, visit Lumos Plaza from 2-7 p.m for Downtown Spectacular, a new event with vendors, food, and a hot dog-eating contest. Watch the skies that night from pretty much anywhere in town to see the Sunset Spectacular
There are a number of Beerwerks events also on the schedule:
Basic City Beer Co.
- July 9 at 6 p.m.: Dropping Julia at Basic City Beer Co.
- July 16.: Lag Lover Fest. Fresh beer and music by Silas Frayser Band, Bryan Patrick Band, and Fashionably Late.
Brothers Craft Brewing
- July 2 at noon.: 4th of July Celebration. There will be lots of terrific beer as well as food from The Corndog Company. Listen to the folk, American, and rock sounds of Taylor LaFever from 3-6 p.m.
Cave Hill Farms Brewery
- July 1 at 6:30 p.m.: Morgan Dean @Cave Hill Farms Brewery. Americana roots/rock.
Elkton Brewing Co.
- Check Facebook for regular live music
Pale Fire Brewing Co.
- July 1 at 7 p.m.: The Invasion at Pale Fire. This Valley band plays the music of the 60s and 70s British Invasion.
- July 8 at 8 p.m.: Annabeth at Pale Fire. Folk-pop.
Redbeard Brewing Company
- July 2, 5-8 p.m. Everyday Peoplewith The Bayou Kitchen food truck. This show is part of Redbeard’s Summer Concert Series.
Rockbridge Vineyard And Brewery
- July 2 at 1 p.m.: Uncorked with Kiz Carter and Rob Martin. Blues and contemporary favorites. Food Truck will be Brats and More.
- July 3 at 1 p.m.: Uncorked with John Goslin & Bill Yetzer. “A wide variety of music, from John Prine to Jimi Hendrix, and even a few classics.” Food Truck will be Brats and More.
Seven Arrows Brewing
- July 5 at 6 p.m.: Open Mic Night at Seven Arrows
Stable Craft Brewing
- July 1 at 3 – 10 p.m.: Independence Steal the Glass
- July 1 at 6:30 p.m.: John Howard Live: Friday LOVE
- July 2 at 2 p.m.: Ben Reade + Sam Lowe: Independence Show
- July 3 at 1 p.m.: Sunday: Cedar Creek Cowboys Jam. Wear your red, white, and blue!
For more information, visit the Beerwerks website.