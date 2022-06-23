Beerwerks Trail, surrounding area offers activities to celebrate July Fourth

Crystal Graham
shenandoah beerwerks trailThe Beerwerks Trail and surrounding area offers a lot this July Fourth – with activities including live music, 5K races and fireworks displays to help you celebrate Independence Day.

Buena Vista

  • July 4, 6-10 p.m.: Buena Vista’s Glen Maury Park will host a July 4th Concert & Dancefeaturing the Party Crashers band at 6 p.m. The festivities include a huge fireworks display that’s expected to be visible for six miles.

Harrisonburg

Massanutten

  • July 3, 5 – 10 p.m.: Summer Jamat Massanutten has a lineup of great music, beer, wine, food trucks, and fun and games. Rock out as The Wildflowers play a Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute show. They’ll be joined by TC Carter, a rhythm and blues guitarist, and Brisk, a 90’s rock and alternative band. The day will end with a fabulous fireworks display.

Staunton

  • July 4: Bring the family to Gypsy Hill Parkthis Independence Day for the free, family-friendly Happy Birthday America Activities include a 5K race, parade, a parent/child baseball game, vesper’s service, a beauty pageant, and concessions. Rock out to live music from local acts, Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, and headliner Wilson Fairchild. Fireworks will follow the concert.

Waynesboro

  • July 9: If you want to revisit the holiday a week later, check out the Sunrise Spectacular 5Krace at Ridgeview Park. Next, visit Lumos Plaza from 2-7 p.m for Downtown Spectacular, a new event with vendors, food, and a hot dog-eating contest. Watch the skies that night from pretty much anywhere in town to see the Sunset Spectacular

There are a number of Beerwerks events also on the schedule:

Basic City Beer Co.

Brothers Craft Brewing

  • July 2 at noon.: 4th of July Celebration. There will be lots of terrific beer as well as food from The Corndog Company. Listen to the folk, American, and rock sounds of Taylor LaFever from 3-6 p.m.

Cave Hill Farms Brewery

Elkton Brewing Co.

Pale Fire Brewing Co.

Redbeard Brewing Company

  • July 2, 5-8 p.m. Everyday Peoplewith The Bayou Kitchen food truck. This show is part of Redbeard’s Summer Concert Series.

Rockbridge Vineyard And Brewery

Seven Arrows Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing

For more information, visit the Beerwerks website.


