Bed bugs become an epidemic in Ohio: Is Virginia next?

Ohio residents have been struggling with a household pest. In the northeastern cities of the state, renters and owners alike have been fighting off bed bugs. Experts consider the problem an epidemic, and can only wonder what other states will follow.

The Problem

Throughout the state bed bugs take over homes, stores, and business offices. No matter how clean your home might be, you risk an infestation. In fact, your kids could bring the pest into your home in their backpacks. Lately, bed bugs have been prevalent in schools.

Although several Ohio cities are experiencing the epidemic, Dayton and the Cleveland-Akron-Metro area are particularly affected. It’s unknown why they are such a problem. It’s possible that the epidemic could spread to other states, like Virginia.

Keeping the Epidemic at Bay

If you want to prevent bedbugs from taking over your home, there are a few things you should know. Follow these tips and keep the pest from infiltrating your walls.

Know the Culprit

Many people confuse bed bugs with other insects. If you want to fight off the pest, you need to know how to identify them.

Typically, people confuse bed bugs for carpet beetles and other similar insects. However, there are a few ways to know if you have bed bugs. For example, you should look for red stains on your sheets and mattresses. You should also look for light yellow skin sheddings.

In addition to checking for bed bugs in your mattress, you should also look in your couches, chairs, and wallpaper. Check your skin for itchy red bites that appear in clusters or zigzags.

Use a Mattress Cover

If you want to prevent bed bugs, you should use a mattress cover. Look for one that completely seals; if it doesn’t, bed bugs can still get in.

A tightly sealed mattress cover limits the hiding spots for pests. It also makes it easier to see any signs of bed bugs.

Vacuum Frequently

Unfortunately, bed bugs are very talented when it comes to hitchhiking. Frequent vacuuming can catch them before they get comfortable in your home. The more you vacuum, the smaller your chance of a bed bug infestation.

Contact an Exterminator

If you have concerns about bed bugs entering your home, you should speak with an exterminator. There is a great deal of misinformation regarding bed bugs and bed bug prevention. An exterminator can give you accurate information on the issue.

If you find any signs of bed bugs, you should also contact an exterminator. Getting rid of bed bugs is no easy task. Trying to do so on your own could prolong your problem.

When you see evidence of bed bugs, immediately ask your exterminator to do an inspection. They can assess the problem and determine whether or not you have bed bugs. Then, they can take actions to get rid of them.

Get Rid of Clutter

Clutter gives bed bugs more places to hide. When you remove the clutter in your home, you can prevent them from taking over.

