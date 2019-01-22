Beauty is health and health is beauty

Any human being dreams of her/his skin being supple and tender, her hair thick and shiny, her body taut! But our appearance primarily reflects the state of health, the processes that occur inside, literally speaking. Glitter in the eyes and even facial expression depending on the level of sex hormones. The tone and elasticity of the skin work due to the state of the heart and blood vessels.

We thought that every caring people should distinguish the most important principles of healthy beauty. On https://citatis.com/ we found a statement of American editor Andre Leon Talley “Beauty is health. Health is a beauty.” The meaning of his words and explanation is a case of our next list. We’re celebrating three distinct pillars of it: the role of subjective well being, the impact of stress reduction, beauty’s impact on the body and brain. Here’s how we’re addressing each of those pillars.

The Role of Well Being

The psychological experience of feeling positive about oneself is known as subjective well being (SWB) and has been shown to have significant long and short term health benefits. People with this subject end to eat and sleep better, go to doctors more often, have increased immunity and generally take better care of themselves. Studies show that SWB can even extend longevity, adding up to 7.5 years of life. Beauty and personal care behaviors enhance SWB, which in turn promotes other self-care behaviors.

The Impact of Stress Reduction

For a long time, scientists have known that relaxation improves oxygen consumption, respiratory rate, blood pressure and our sense of well-being. Tension does the opposite. More recently researchers have begun to understand the physiology behind this process. Findings show that people who relax generate less cortisol, a stress hormone that impacts cardiovascular function and the body’s use of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates.

Beauty’s Impact on the Body and Brain

Scientists have begun to document the way pleasurable experiences translate into physiological changes in the body and brain. One recent study found that people who laugh were less likely to be diagnosed with heart disease. While healthy people likely laugh more, these scientists showed similar results from joyful music, concluding that positive emotions influence blood vessel function. Another study looked at the physiological benefits of smiling, which has been shown to release endorphins, lower blood pressure, and enhance overall well-being. These findings are consistent with the changes resulting from other confidence-boosting behaviors.

Follow right nutrition strategy and active lifestyle and the whole life will change – we promise! And don’t forget to think positive – its very important for your luck, health, and beauty!