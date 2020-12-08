Beautify Virginia: New initiative of VDOT to keep roadways litter-free

Published Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, 10:36 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VDOT has launched Beautify Virginia as a part of its Environmental Stewardship Initiative to support keeping Virginia’s roadways litter-free.

Through the Beautify Virginia program, community and civic organizations, businesses, non-profit companies and residents can sponsor litter pickups along segments of eligible highways and interstates, with an approved contractor performing the work on their behalf.

To support the effort, signage with the respective sponsor’s name and official logo is placed along the sponsored roadways.

“Across Virginia’s transportation sector, we are integrating environmental stewardship and creating sustainable policies that support mobility, access, and our quality of life,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Investing in safe, healthy communities is our commitment to all who call Virginia home.”

“The value of the partnerships created by the Beautify Virginia program is twofold,” said VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Rob Cary. “There is value in forging new and sustaining existing relationships within our communities and also in leveraging the strength of those relationships to serve as good stewards of our environment.”

Elephant Insurance, a Richmond-based company, is the first major sponsor of the program, with a commitment to clean up 100 miles of interstate. Organizations, large and small, can sponsor as little as one mile of litter clean-ups throughout the Commonwealth.

The Beautify Virginia program will work along with the existing Adopt-a-Highway and Adopt-a-Trail programs currently in practice, and aligns with the Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter program recently launched by VDOT, which aims to keep Virginia litter-free.

Virginia residents and visitors are encouraged to take the No Love for Litter Pledge to affirm that all are accountable in preserving Virginia’s beautiful landscapes and roadways through responsible disposal of trash.

Businesses or organizations interested in participating in Beautify Virginia should contact Adopt-a-Highway Maintenance Corp. or Adopt-a-Highway Litter Removal Services of America to get started.

VDOT operates the nation’s third largest state-maintained highway system, managing and maintaining more than 57,000 miles of roadway.

Related

Comments