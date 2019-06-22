Beachy tosses six innings, Cyr picks up first save in 4-1 Richmond win over Binghamton

Brandon Beachy, Raffi Vizcaino and Tyler Cyr combined to allow just one run to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday at NYSEG Stadium.

It was the second straight win for Richmond (25-45, 2-1), marking the first back-to-back wins for the Flying Squirrels since June 5 and 6 at Portland.

The Flying Squirrels plated two runs in the top of the first inning against Binghamton (36-30, 2-1) starter Harol Gonzalez (Loss, 3-3). After Zach Houchins singled and Gio Brusa walked with two outs, Will Maddox brought in Houchins with an RBI single. Brusa later scored on an error by Gonzalez.

Richmond tacked on a run in the fourth when John Riley was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out, RBI single from Jacob Heyward.

Beachy (Win, 2-3) did not allow a hit until the fourth, when Ali Sanchez doubled and later scored on a single by Barrett Barnes to make it a 3-1 game.

Beachy went six innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out five – including the final three batters he faced – and walking one. He completed six innings for the second consecutive start and has now finished at least five innings in three straight starts.

Brusa gave the Flying Squirrels an insurance run in the eighth with a solo blast to right field. It was Brusa’s second straight game with a homer and it extended his hitting streak to season-best seven games.

Vizcaino fired two scoreless innings before Cyr (Save, 1) finished the game with a clean ninth inning, striking out back-to-back batters to secure the win. The save was Cyr’s 22nd as a member of the Flying Squirrels, tying him with Josh Osich for fourth all-time in franchise history.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday, when right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (3-3, 3.94 ERA) is scheduled to face right-hander Andrew Church (0-0, 6.75 ERA). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 6:05 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google