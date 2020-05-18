Beaches in Virginia Beach to open beginning Friday
Beaches in Virginia Beach will open on Friday for recreation, sunbathing, swimming and surfing, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.
The opening plan also applies to First Landing State Park.
There will be prohibitions in place regarding the use of tents and groups of umbrellas, to prohibit larger social gatherings.
The use of speakers and alcohol will also be prohibited.
Parking in public areas will be capped at 50 percent of capacity.
