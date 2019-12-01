 

Be on the lookout for freezing rain along mountain ridges overnight

Published Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 9:59 pm

news

Photo Credit: fotosipsak

Temperatures are forecast to fall to near freezing overnight along the Blue Ridge Mountains, and precipitation that will begin late Saturday night may change to freezing rain early Sunday morning. The combination of near-freezing temperatures and freezing rain may make roads slick at high elevations.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising motorists planning to travel across the mountain passes in Central Virginia – Interstate 64, U.S. 250, 33, 211 and 522 – to drive with extreme caution since icy conditions and thick fog may develop before dawn.

VDOT will have crews on duty on the mountain passes and along nearby roads at higher elevations overnight. After sunrise Sunday temperatures will warm above freezing and any precipitation during the day will change back to rain.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

