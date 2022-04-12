Be alert for work crews on Monacan Trail south of Charlottesville

Published Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022, 1:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Tomorrow, April 13, contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a project to line a cross pipe on U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail).

Drivers can expect alternating lane closures in the left lane northbound and right lane southbound on a short stretch of road between Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road) and Route 697 (Sutherland Road) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Slow down as you approach the work zone and watch for crews in the roadway. Work should wrap up in two weeks.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Like this: Like Loading...