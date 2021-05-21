Baysox jump out early, send Squirrels to fifth defeat in six games

A four-run third inning lifted the Bowie Baysox to a 6-1 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Baysox (11-3) pitching staff combined to hold the Flying Squirrels (9-6) to six hits and stranded nine runners. Bowie starter Kevin Smith led the way with 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and eight strikeouts, including seven consecutive strikeouts against Richmond.

The Baysox took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Jaylen Ferguson that scored Adley Rutschman. The Squirrels escaped the inning when Patrick Dorrian was caught stealing home off a throw from shortstop Shane Matheny to catcher Ronnie Freeman.

Bowie extended the lead to 5-0 with a four-run third inning. J.C. Escarra hit a two-run single, followed by RBI singles by Robert Neustrom and Doran Turchin to chase Richmond starter Gerson Garabito (Loss, 0-1) from the game.

In the sixth inning, Bowie jumped the lead to 6-0 off an RBI double from Cadyn Grenier, the lone extra-base hit for the Baysox.

The Flying Squirrels broke up the shutout in the eighth inning when Andres Angulo zipped an RBI single off Tyler Joyner (Win, 2-0), cutting the deficit to 6-1.

Garabito finished his third start of the season with 2.2 innings, allowing seven hits, a season-high five runs and two walks with two strikeouts.

Relievers Luis Amaya, Trenton Toplikar and Frank Rubio combined for 6.1 innings, allowing one run. Amaya pitched 1.1 hitless innings with three strikeouts. Toplikar threw a season-high 4.0 innings allowing three hits, one run, one walk and five strikeouts.

Rubio finished the night with a scoreless inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Jacob Heyward went 2-for-4 with a double and scored the Flying Squirrels’ only run.

The Flying Squirrels will take on the Baysox Friday night for game four of the series with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Tristan Beck (1-2, 5.40) will take the mound for Richmond opposed by Bowie left-hander Ofelky Peralta (0-0, 3.38).

