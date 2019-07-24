Baysox complete sweep of Squirrels, win 8-1

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held scoreless through the first eight innings, ultimately losing, 8-1, to the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday at The Diamond.

Bowie (56-45, 26-7) earned a series sweep against Richmond (36-64, 13-20), holding the Flying Squirrels without a run for 22 of the 23 innings during the three-game span.

In danger of being shut out for the third consecutive game, Gio Brusa smacked a solo home run against Pedro Araujo to lead off the ninth inning to snap Richmond’s scoreless streak at 26.1 innings dating back to Sunday’s game against Erie.

It was Brusa’s team-leading 10th home run of the season.

The Baysox jumped in front early, scoring six runs on four hits in the third inning against Keyvius Sampson (Loss, 0-2). After Bowie loaded the bases on an error and two walks, Yusniel Diaz roped a two-run double down the left-field line. Carlos Perez followed with a three-run homer to left to extend Bowie’s lead to 5-0. Preston Palmeiro capped the scoring with an RBI single.

Bowie added two runs in the sixth. After Carlos Navas exited with runners on first and second and one out, Diaz doubled to deep left-center field against Raffi Vizcaino to bring home a run. Perez followed with a sacrifice fly.

Diaz and Perez went a combined 4-for-9 with three double, a home run and seven RBIs.

Dean Kremer (Win, 7-4) fired six scoreless innings for Bowie, striking out six and walking three. He did not allow a hit after the third inning.

The Flying Squirrels begin a four-game series with the Altoona Curve at PNG Field on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:00 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Following a scheduled off day on Monday, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to begin a three-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

