Baumann spins complete-game shutout of Squirrels

Brandon Lawson allowed one earned run across seven innings, but Mike Baumann fired a nine-inning, complete-game shutout to lead the Bowie Baysox over the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 4-0, on Wednesday at Prince George’s Stadium.

It was the 17th time Richmond (44-77, 21-33) has been shut out this season, tying a franchise record established in 2015 for shutout losses in a single season. It was the sixth time this season the Flying Squirrels have been shut out by Bowie (66-55, 35-17).

Baumann’s (Win, 3-2) effort was the first nine-inning, complete-game shutout pitched against Richmond since June 13, 2013, when Taylor Jordan recorded a nine-inning, complete-game shutout against the Flying Squirrels for the Harrisburg Senators.

The Baysox plated the game’s first run in the second inning against Brandon Lawson (Loss, 5-8). With a Jesmuel Valentin on third and two outs, Preston Palmeiro hit a soft ground ball up the middle that Ryan Howard could not field cleanly, allowing Valentin to score and Palmeiro to reach first safely.

Lawson retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced after allowing a run in the second innings before yielding a run in the sixth. Following a leadoff double by Cedric Mullins, Carlos Perez ripped a two-out RBI single to extend Bowie’s lead to 2-0. Lawson allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out five and walking one on 89 pitches. He completed at least six innings for the seventh consecutive start.

Baumann faced the minimum through six innings, working around three singles and a walk with two inning-ending double plays and two runners caught trying to steal second base by Carlos Perez. Baumann needed just 97 pitches to polish off the shutout, striking out the side in the ninth to end the game. He faced two batters over the minimum, allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking two.

None of Richmond’s six total baserunners reached second base.

The Flying Squirrels complete their series with the Bowie Baysox on Thursday when right-hander Sean Hjelle (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Tyler Herb (2-2, 4.83 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Following Thursday’s series finale, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to begin a six-game homestand on Friday, featuring three games with the Harrisburg Senators and three games with the Erie SeaWolves. For a full promotional schedule over the final 10 home games of the 2019 season, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Promotions.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

