Bats are coming to the Augusta County Library!

Published Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, 10:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A representative from the Save the Lucy Campaign will be bringing a bat presentation to the Augusta County Library’s Fishersville location on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

The presentation will include information about bats in Virginia, the importance of bat conservation, how to save them from the threat of disease, as well as the chance to meet a live bat. This upcoming program is appropriate for ages five and up.

The Save the Lucy Campaign is a 501c3 public charity supported by partners, sponsors, and collaborators and was created to raise awareness of white-nose syndrome and its devastating impact on North American bats.

For questions or more information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354, or visit www.augustacountylibrary.org. For more information about the Save the Lucy Campaign, visit www.savelucythebat.org.

The Augusta County Library’s main location is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA. There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.

Comments