Bath County: Slope failure closes part of Route 678

Published Monday, Apr. 12, 2021, 1:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A portion of Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) in Bath County is closed due to a slope failure. The location is in the Williamsville area just south of the Highland County line.

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the road on Sunday, April 11, and estimates that repairs will take about one week. All work is weather permitting.

Route 678 traffic will follow one of these posted detours:

Drivers approaching from the north (Highland County) will turn right to follow Route 609 (Burnsville Road/Dry Run Road) into Bath County, and then left on Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) to return to Route 678.

Drivers approaching from the south will turn left on Route 614, and then right to follow Route 609 (Dry Run Road/Burnsville Road) into Highland County to return to Route 678.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments