Bath County: Portion of Route 678 to remain closed into May

Work continues on a slope failure on Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) in Bath County. This location is in the Williamsville area just south of the Highland County line.

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the road on Sunday, April 11 and anticipates the closure may last into mid-May. The slope repairs include excavation work, stabilizing the area using soil nails and then building a wall to help prevent future slides.

All work is weather permitting.

Route 678 traffic will follow one of these posted detours:

Drivers approaching from the north (Highland County) will turn right to follow Route 609 (Burnsville Road/Dry Run Road) into Bath County, and then left on Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) to return to Route 678.

Drivers approaching from the south will turn left on Route 614, and then right to follow Route 609 (Dry Run Road/Burnsville Road) into Highland County to return to Route 678.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia's roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

