Bassett Furniture Industries resuming production operations next week

Bassett Furniture Industries will resume production at its manufacturing locations next week following the temporary closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bassett, Va.,-based company is resuming production at a limited capacity to work through its existing backlog and to be in a position to service expected demand as the economy begins to reopen for business.

The company also announced the reopening of 20 of the 66 company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores this weekend. Retail distribution centers have been reopened and are making home deliveries.

Additional stores are expected to reopen in the coming weeks when permitted based on applicable state and local guidelines.

“We are following the developing return to work protocols on a daily basis as we seek to ramp up our retail network and manufacturing facilities as they are permitted to do so,” said Rob Spilman, chairman and CEO. “Our plan to reopen is driven by our mandate to comply with state and local guidelines and to keep our work environments, our employees and our customers safe while keeping mindful of our need to preserve cash and ensure our future liquidity.”

