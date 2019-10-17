Basketball: UVA’s Jocelyn Willoughby named to Preseason All-ACC Team

UVA women’s basketball senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) has been named to the Preseason All-ACC teams in both the official Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Poll as well as in the preseason polling of the conference’s coaches.

Willoughby finished last season ranked seventh in the conference in rebounding (8.2 per game) and 13th in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game, the first player to lead the Cavaliers in both categories since Monica Wright did so in 2010. Willoughby was named to the 2019 Google Cloud/CoSIDA Academic All-District III team, the first UVA women’s basketball player to earn the honor since Jenny Boucek in 1996. She became the 35th player in program history to score 1,000 points in her career and was voted to the All-ACC Academic Team for the third-straight year.

Willoughby is the first Virginia player to be voted to a preseason All-Conference team since Faith Randolph in 2015.

The Cavaliers as a team are predicted to finish 11th in the official Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Poll and 12th in the coaches poll.

Virginia opens the season on Tuesday, November 5, hosting Bucknell at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is set to tip at 7 p.m.

