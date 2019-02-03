Basketball fundraiser marks 10th anniversary of Morgan Harrington case

This fundraiser supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

The event takes place Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry High School gymnasium, located at 2120 Grandin Road.

This year’s challenge marks the 10th year since the disappearance and murder of Morgan Harrington, a Virginia Tech student who had a bright future ahead of her as a teacher.

“Each year that passes endears Morgan in the hearts of so many,” said Tracey Criss, a psychiatrist and associate dean for clinical science years 3 and 4 at the medical school and organizer of the event. “Docs for Morgan is a fun, high-energy event that supports such a good cause, the scholarship that honors Morgan’s life and legacy.”

Harrington interned at the medical school the summer before her death. She is remembered for her kind heart, exuberant laugh, and can-do spirit.

Docs for Morgan was formed in 2012 by Carilion Medical Center physicians who wanted to honor Morgan and support her parents, Daniel and Gil Harrington. Dan Harrington is interim dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

“This event has garnered tremendous support from our faculty, staff, and students, as well as local schools, area businesses, and the community,” Criss said. “We are grateful and humbled by the show of support.”

The Cave Spring and Lord Botetourt High School cheerleaders will be on hand to add to the evening’s excitement.

Prior to tip-off, the Harringtons will recognize several current students at the VTC School of Medicine who have received the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship. At halftime, recognition will be given to those who have attended every Docs for Morgan game.

Admission to the event is free. Donations to the scholarship fund will be gladly accepted.