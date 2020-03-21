Basketball betting tips to tip the odds in your favor

Published Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020, 9:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

If you want to start basketball betting, you must understand the odds of different sports. Essentially, the aim of betting is winning and it will be illogical to randomly place bets without being aware of the current betting odds at a particular moment. As such, this article provides some basketball betting tips that you need to understand to have the odds in your favor.

How to Determine the Odds?

It is important to consider many factors that can contribute to the team’s winning. That said, finding your odds will come easily after you take the time to understand the game so that you have an idea about the likely direction it will take. While betting strongly relies on probability, at times it can be a plus to check the odds that are in your favor before placing your bet.

In basketball betting, the odds represent the team’s probability of winning a particular game. The betting odds are presented in a chart that shows the current odds and the implied probability in the same row. Each team participating in the league is listed on the odds chart. The teams are listed according to the highest odds or probability of winning. Another interesting aspect to consider is that the oddsmakers constantly update the odds chart so that the bettors can get the latest information about the performance of different teams.

Tips to Have Odds in Your Favor

When betting, you should always know that winning is not guaranteed even if you place your bets on a team with favorable odds. You can turn the odds in your favor by choosing a team that is not overrated. Overrating certain teams contribute to devaluing them and the odds can thus swing unexpectedly. You need to closely monitor the odds to avoid placing a risky bet.

On the other hand, other teams are favored and they are often associated with high chances of winning. There are also teams with a lower probability of winning and these are referred to as underdogs. However, you should understand that the odds can suddenly change so you should use them just as guides when placing your bets.

For instance, a team might be winning several games in a row, but this does not necessarily mean that this will be consistent. In certain games, if you bet on a team that is less favored, the probability of winning is high considering that the regularly winning team may be complacent and comfortable with their position. Therefore, you must read the odds and make predictions that are likely to come true. If the team wins four to five consecutive games, it is highly likely that it may lose its next game.

Considering the Upcoming Games

The other way of using odds in your favor pertains to betting on a future event, and this is becoming a popular form of wagering among many bettors. When it comes to basketball betting, this translates into the odds of the team that will win the championship. The oddsmakers always update the odds to show the team with a high probability of winning the championship.

A team that is performing better will see its odds improve while a team that has been severely affected by injuries will see its odds slumping. For example, the top team in the basketball league may be +400 to win the title while the last team might have +60000 odds. The odds may favor the team on top so this should give you some guidance when making future bets.

Home Games

Another way of turning the odds in your favor is to consider the venue of the game. Home-based games usually give the host teams an advantage since they have the support of their fans, and they would also be committed to displaying spirited performance. The players, in this case, are also familiar with their home ground.

Professional Coaches

When betting, you must have full knowledge of the game so that you can have the odds in your favor. You must place your bets on teams that you know are managed by professional coaches who have also been in the profession for a long period. On the other hand, you should also be familiar with key players for certain teams. If the key players are not featured in future fixtures due to injuries, then you may consider holding back or choosing another team to bet on.

Basketball betting is entertaining, especially if you understand how the odds work. To improve your chances of winning, you must make sure that you consider how betting odds work You must understand the game so that you can calculate the odds to improve your chances of winning in your bets.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”