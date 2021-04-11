Baseball: Western Carolina defeats VMI in fog-shortened game, 3-0

Western Carolina defeated VMI 3-0 Saturday in five innings after fog rolled onto the field with the Catamounts batting in the bottom of the fifth. The contest had already been pushed back several times throughout the weekend.

Western Carolina (16-7/4-2 SoCon) scored one in the first on a Daylan Nanny single. Justice Bigbie drove in a run in the fifth on a double and another run scored on a passed ball to make the score 3-0.

Trey Morgan, Justin Starke and Zac Morris all had hits for VMI (6-19/4-9).

A doubleheader is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. to conclude the series.

