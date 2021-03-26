Baseball: Wagner and McDyre homer as Liberty winning streak extends to 13

Second baseman Will Wagner hit a two-run home run and third baseman Trey McDyre added a solo home run, powering Liberty past Bellarmine, 4-2, Friday afternoon at Knights Field in ASUN Conference play.

The victory stretches Liberty’s winning streak to 13, the longest active streak in the nation.

Wagner put the Flames on top for good with his fourth home run of the season in the top of the sixth. Meanwhile, McDyre hit his first home run of the year and had two hits in the game.

Liberty starter Trevor Delaite allowed one run on two hits over the first five innings to up his record to 3-1 on the season.

Liberty moves to 15-5 overall and 4-0 in the ASUN Conference. Bellarmine drops to 7-12 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

