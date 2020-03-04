Baseball: VMI loses on the road at ODU, 17-2

Published Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, 8:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VMI got a three-hit day from redshirt junior Josh Hollifield, but it wasn’t nearly enough, as ODU defeated VMI 17-2 in non-conference play Tuesday.

The Monarchs scored nine runs in the first two innings to open an early lead, and added two more in the sixth and six in the eighth. The Keydets plated one in the top of the first and brought home another run in the seventh.

Hollifield finished the game 3-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a double. Senior Jon Clines continued swinging a hot bat by going 2-for-3 with a walk. Justin Starke was 1-for-2 with a run.

Corey Johnston and Zach Sanders each threw scoreless innings of relief.

Kyle Battle was 4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, three runs and three RBI for Old Dominion (9-2).

The Keydets (4-8) host Binghamton (N.Y.) this weekend in a three-game series starting Friday at 3 p.m.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”