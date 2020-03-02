Baseball: VMI completes DH sweep of Quinnipiac, as Clines breaks RBI record
Senior Jon Clines had nine RBI in the second contest of the day Sunday to set a program single-game record as the VMI baseball team swept a non-conference doubleheader from Quinnipiac in Gray-Minor Stadium.
The Keydets won the first game 7-3 (seven innings) and the second 14-7.
Clines was 2-for-3 with two RBI in the opener, but was just getting warmed up for his record-breaking performance in the nightcap. The McLean, Va., native doubled to right center in the bottom of the first inning to plate three Keydets, and was just inches from a grand slam. He followed with a three-run home run in the second and homered again with two runners on in the eighth.
For the day he went 5-for-8 with three runs, two doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and a walk.
Sophomore Nathan Light threw four innings in the first game for the win, while Will Lopez earned the save after working out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth. Light struck out five while only allowing one hit and two walks.
Freshman Zac Morris drilled his first collegiate home run in the fifth, while Josh Hollifield and Clines each were 2-for-3 with a walk. Will Knight also had two hits and Cody Warner had a hit and a walk. Callen Nuccio walked twice.
Michael Kohn homered for Quinnipiac.
In the nightcap, the Keydets scored 10 runs in the first three innings to give starter Adam Jewell a cushion to work with and the sophomore picked up his second win of the season. Bobby Minotti hit his first collegiate home run and finished 2-for-3. Warner was 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, Nathan Loyd had a hit and a walk and Morris scored twice.
Trey Morgan earned the save, and Derek Tremblay threw a scoreless inning of relief.
Ian Ostberg was 3-5 for the Bobcats (1-8).
VMI (4-8) is scheduled to travel to Old Dominion University Tuesday for a 3 p.m. non-conference game.
