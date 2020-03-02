Baseball: Virginia still unranked despite 9-3 start
Virginia has won eight of its last nine, has a win over #15 Oklahoma, but the ‘Hoos are not only unranked in this week’s National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 30, but didn’t even get a single vote.
Florida (11-0) remains at #1 for a second straight week.
Seven ACC teams are ranked, beginning with Louisville (8-3) at #6.
N.C. State (11-0) and Miami (8-3) are seventh and eighth, respectively.
Virginia hosts Richmond on Tuesday, then gets N.C. State at home for a three-game set beginning on Friday.
