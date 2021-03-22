Baseball: Virginia salvages finale with Pitt with 10-4 win

Virginia was able to put crooked numbers up in three big innings Monday, as the ‘Hoos salvaged the finale of a weekend set with #18 Pitt, winning 10-4.

The big hits: a two-run double in the second from Zack Gelof, and a two-run double from Logan Michaels and a two-run homer from Devin Ortiz in the seventh.

The Michaels double broke a 4-4 tie as UVA (8-10, 3-9 ACC) put up a four-spot.

Starting pitcher Mike Vasil pitched into the sixth, giving up four runs, two earned, on seven hits in 5.2 innings, striking out five and walking two.

Nate Savino (1-0, 0.90 ERA) got the win in relief. The sophomore lefty gave up a game-tying RBI single to Brock Franks in the sixth before getting out of that inning with no further damage, then worked around a two-out infield single by Ron Washington Jr.

Closer Stephen Schoch gave up a hit in two scoreless innings, striking out four.

Comments