Baseball: Virginia hosts No. 7 Louisville in weekend ACC series

Virginia (16-15, 8-13 ACC) returns home this weekend to host No. 7 Louisville (20-10, 12-5 ACC) in a three-game series at Disharoon Park beginning Friday.

Broadcasts

All three games of the series will be carried live on ACCNX and first pitch for the series opener is slated for 6 p.m.

ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN App. In addition, all three games can be heard locally on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and anywhere on WINA.com.

Links for the broadcast and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia baseball official twitter account (@UVABaseball) for in-game updates.

Tickets

Due to the limited number of tickets, the current attendance policy includes pre-sale ticket access for UVA students, 2020 baseball donors and season ticket holders. If any tickets remain after the pre-sale process, they will made available to the general public on Friday (April 16) at 10 a.m.

Fans must purchase a pair of tickets. All tickets regardless of location will be $5. Tickets can be purchased on UVATix.com or from Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday, 6 p.m.

Louisville: LHP Michael Kirian (4-0, 2.75 ERA, 36.0 IP, 14 BB, 46 SO)

LHP Michael Kirian (4-0, 2.75 ERA, 36.0 IP, 14 BB, 46 SO) Virginia: LHP Andrew Abbott (3-5, 3.19 ERA, 48.0 IP, 5 BB, 48 SO)

Saturday, 4 p.m.

Louisville: LHP Luke Seed (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 21.1 IP, 6 BB, 13 SO)

LHP Luke Seed (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 21.1 IP, 6 BB, 13 SO) Virginia: RHP Mike Vasil (5-2, 2.98 ERA, 45.1 IP, 4 BB, 40 SO)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Louisville: RHP Luke Smith (0-2, 7.80 ERA, 15.0 IP, 10 BB, 8 SO)

RHP Luke Smith (0-2, 7.80 ERA, 15.0 IP, 10 BB, 8 SO) Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (1-1, 2.65 ERA, 17.0 IP, 6 BB, 13 SO)

