Baseball: Virginia hosts No. 18 Miami in ACC weekend series

Published Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021, 5:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia (9-11, 3-9 ACC) gets back to ACC play this weekend against No. 18 Miami (10-7, 5-6 ACC) beginning with the series opener on Friday at Disharoon Park.

Game one is set for a 4 p.m. first pitch while Saturday and Sunday’s games will begin at 1 p.m.

All three games will air on ACCNX.

ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN App. In addition, the games on Friday and Sunday can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM and anywhere on WINA.com.

Links for the broadcasts and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia baseball official twitter account (@UVABaseball) for in-game updates.

Due to the limited number of tickets, the current attendance policy includes pre-sale ticket access for UVA students, 2020 baseball donors and season ticket holders.

If any tickets remain after the pre-sale process, they will made available to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans must purchase a pair of tickets. All tickets regardless of location will be $5. Tickets can be purchased on UVATix.com or from Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821.

Probable starting pitchers

Friday

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (2-1, 4.44 ERA, 24.1 IP, 9 BB, 23 SO)

RHP Alejandro Rosario (2-1, 4.44 ERA, 24.1 IP, 9 BB, 23 SO) Virginia: RHP Griff McGarry (0-3, 6.38 ERA, 18.1 IP, 18 BB, 34 SO)

Saturday

Miami: RHP Victor Mederos (0-1, 4.56 ERA, 25.2 IP, 5 BB, 19 SO)

RHP Victor Mederos (0-1, 4.56 ERA, 25.2 IP, 5 BB, 19 SO) Virginia: LHP Andrew Abbott (1-4, 3.18 ERA, 28.1 IP, 11 BB, 43 SO)

Sunday

Miami: TBA

TBA Virginia: RHP Mike Vasil (3-1, 2.13 ERA, 25.1 IP, 4 BB, 27 SO)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments