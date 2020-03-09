Baseball: Virginia enters D1Baseball.com Top 25

Virginia (12-4, 2-1 ACC) entered the national rankings for the first time in 2020 after taking two of three from then-#8 N.C. State over the weekend.

The ‘Hoos were ranked 25th in this week’s poll.

N.C. State (13-2, 1-2 ACC) fell from eighth to 11th in the poll.

Louisville (11-4) jumped a spot, from third and second, after taking two of three at Wake Forest over the weekend.

Miami (11-4, #7), Duke (12-3, #10), Florida State (12-5, #15) and Clemson (12-3, #24) give the ACC seven teams in this week’s Top 25.

Story by Chris Graham

