Baseball: Virginia drops ACC series opener at Georgia Tech

Virginia suffered its fourth one-run loss in ACC play Thursday at Georgia Tech, when a late rally from a 6-0 deficit came up just short in a 6-5 loss.

Virginia (11-14, 4-12 ACC) nearly erased a six-run deficit in its final two turns at the plate but ultimately came up short in a 6-5 loss to No. 6 Georgia Tech (14-7, 11-5 ACC) on Thursday (April 1) at Mac Nease Park. It marked the fourth one-run loss in ACC play this season.

Down 6-0 in the eighth, Alex Tappen put the Cavaliers on the board with a pinch-hit, two-RBI double down the right field line. The next batter, Max Cotier, plated Devin Ortiz with an RBI groundout to cut the Yellow Jackets lead to 6-3.

In the ninth, the first two Cavaliers, Chris Newell and Zack Gelof, singled to bring the tying run to the plate. Newell scored on a Yellow Jacket throwing error to make the score 6-4 ,and Brendan Rivoli drove in the fifth Cavalier run on a groundout to the right side.

With the tying run on third base, Georgia Tech closer Luke Bartnicki struck out Ortiz to conclude the game. Bartnicki fanned two of the last three batters in the frame to secure his third save of the year.

Gelof went 3-for-5 with a run scored to record his second three-hit game of the season. Ortiz was the other multi-hit performer for the Virginia lineup, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Griff McGarry (0-4, 6.85 ERA) took the loss, tagged for four runs on five hits in just two innings of work.

Brant Hurter (3-2, 2.85 ERA) hurled seven scoreless innings and struck out eight batters while walking none.

Virginia will look to even the series on Friday in the second of three-game series at Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers will have lefty Andrew Abbott (2-4, 2.48 ERA) on the mound and he will be opposed by righthander Andy Archer (4-1, 1.82 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the contest will air live on ACCNX.

