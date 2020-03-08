Baseball: Virginia defeats #7 N.C. State, takes weekend series
OK, yeah, Virginia baseball is back.
A six-run second put the ‘Hoos on top to stay in a 10-3 series-clinching win over #7 N.C. State on Sunday at Disharoon Park.
UVA (12-4, 2-1 ACC) trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the second before the explosion, which saw five of the runs score with two outs.
A Chris Newell single tied the score, and then, after a sacrifice by Devin Ortiz and a groundout by Brendan Rivoli, a two-out RBI single by Logan Michaels put the ‘Hoos on top.
Nic Kent was hit by a pitch, and then Max Cotier drove in Michaels and Kent with a two-run triple.
Zach Gelof followed with a two-run homer that put the ‘Hoos up 6-1 after two.
Freshman starter Nate Savino (1-0, 3.37 ERA) had a solid early-season outing, limiting the Wolfpack to a run on three hits in four innings of work, striking out two and walking one.
The Virginia bullpen did yeoman’s work, holding State (13-2, 1-2 ACC) to a run on four hits in five innings of relief, with four strikeouts and a walk.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.