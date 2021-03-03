Baseball: VCU storms back with six runs in the bottom of the ninth, stuns VMI, 10-8

Redshirt junior second baseman Callen Nuccio went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and scored three runs Tuesday, but VCU rallied for a 10-8 victory over VMI.

The Keydets held leads of 5-0 in the sixth and 7-1 in the eighth, but the Rams plated three runs in the eighth and six in the ninth.

Jack Schroeder hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth with one out to end the contest.

VMI freshman Cole Garrett belted the first collegiate home run of his career, a solo shot in the top of the seventh over the left field wall. Garrett finished with two hits, and Cody Warner went 2-3 with a walk. Justin Nase had a hit, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base and Cole Jenkins had two hits.

Red-shirt senior Matt Keane got the start on the hill and kept VCU off the scoreboard in his 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. Red-shirt sophomore Will Lopez entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the third and got out of the jam. He threw 2 1/3 frames of scoreless, one-hit baseball with one strikeout.

Schroeder came off the bench for VCU (2-5) and went 2-2 with two home runs and six RBI.

VMI (2-3) hosts VCU Friday at 3 p.m. and again Sunday at 3 p.m. with a contest at Richmond sandwiched in between Saturday at 11 a.m.

