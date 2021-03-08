Baseball: VCU mugs VMI, 18-7

VMI took an early lead Sunday, but VCU used an eight-run fourth inning to go ahead and went on defeat the Keydets 18-7 in non-conference play from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The teams each scored one in the first before VMI red-shirt freshman Zac Morris belted a three-run home run to right center in his first at bat of the season to put the Keydets ahead 4-1 in the second.

VCU exploded for an eight-run inning in the fourth and added two in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull away.

Redshirt junior Cody Warner went 2-for-4 with a walk, and freshman catcher Cole Garrett was 2-for-3. Justin Nase had two hits with a walk, and Callen Nuccio drove in two in the sixth.

Jacob Mustain laced a triple and later scored and Will Knight had a hit and two walks.

Redshirt freshman Trey Morgan got the start for VMI on the rubber and allowed just one run in his 3 1/3 innings. Redshirt freshman Ty Barker tossed a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout.

Tyler Locklear was 4-for-6 with a double, a home run and four RBI for VCU (5-5). Liam Hibbits was 3-for-5 and Hogan Brown went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.

VMI (2-6) is scheduled for three games against JMU this week. The Keydets are slated to travel to Harrisonburg Thursday at 3 p.m. and host the Dukes Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

