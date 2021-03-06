Baseball: VCU goes deep (gulp!) eight times, slugs VMI, 17-2

VCU needed a historic rally to beat VMI on Tuesday in Richmond. The Rams continued their slugging ways in a 17-2 win over the Keydets on Friday in Lexington.

Tyler Locklear went deep twice to key an eight-homer attack.

Danny Watson earned the win out of the bullpen for the Rams (3-5), tossing 4 1/3 innings of relief, allowing two hits, one runs and no walks while striking out four.

Cody Warner had two hits out of the leadoff spot for the Keydets, including an RBI single in the third that plated Justin Nase, while freshman Brett Cook hit a double in his first collegiate at bat.

VMI redshirt freshman Justin Starke hit a solo home run in the bottom of eighth.

VMI (2-4) travels to the University of Richmond Saturday for a 11 a.m. game and returns home Sunday to face VCU again at 3 p.m.

