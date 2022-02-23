Baseball: VCU gets big first inning, goes on to defeat Longwood, 8-3

VCU came to Farmville and claimed its second victory of the season in an 8-3 win over Longwood.

The victory brings VCU’s record back to .500 as they sit at 2-2 on the season.

The Lancers(3-1), freshman Kevin Gunn(0-1) made his collegiate debut against the Rams. After allowing four runs in the first inning, Gunn settled into the game, pitching three more innings and surrendering zero hits. Gunn finished the day allowing just two hits and two walks.

The Rams gave the nod to sophomore Campbell Ellis to start on the mound. Ellis pitched four innings of three hit baseball and struck out three. Ellis received a no decision on the contest due to pitching four innings. Tyler Davis(1-0) came on in relief of Ellis and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out 10 and earning the victory.

Hunter Gilliam got the Lancers scoring started in the fifth inning when he ripped a line drive up the middle, scoring Drayven Kowalski and Grant Melnyk. Gilliam finished the day going 2-4. Sophomore Grant Melnyk tallied two hits in four plate appearances and had an RBI in the bottom half of the ninth as well.

Longwood managed 10 hits but a talented Rams bullpen gave up no walks and caused the Lancers leave seven runners on base.

VCU was led by Will Carlone offensively. Carlone reached base three times and tallied two RBI’s as well as a run on his own. Seven different Rams recorded hits in the contest and five recorded RBI’s; three of which had 2. Logan Amiss added a two hit day that included three runs and two walks.

“I didn’t think we played a bad game, VCU is a very talented team and has a very talented pitching staff,” said head coach Chad Oxendine after the Lancers first loss on the season. “We had no walks, they gave up no walks. Their pitching staff did a really good job tonight.”

“I like where we are at as a team and we’ll continue to get better. We are still young so the more experience we get the better we will be.”

The Lancers are back in action tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb 23rd at 4 p.m. when they travel to Raleigh to take on the ninth ranked team in the country in the N.C State Wolfpack.