Baseball: UVA-North Carolina series moved up a day

Published Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 9:32 pm

This weekend’s baseball series between #2 Virginia and North Carolina scheduled to take place in Chapel Hill, N.C., will now begin on Thursday due to inclement weather in the weekend forecast.

First pitch for the series opener will be at 4 p.m.

Updated Series Schedule

Thursday, 4 p.m.

Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Television and radio designations for all three games are to be determined.

