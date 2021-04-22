Baseball: Start time for UVA-Duke series opener on Friday moved to 4 p.m.

The start time for this weekend’s series opener between Virginia and Duke on Friday has been moved to 4 p.m. The series opener was previously scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Television designations and radio coverage will remain as originally announced.

Game officials will continue to monitor the weather forecasts for the weekend with the goal of completing all three games of the series. Any further schedule updates will be communicated as they become available.

Ticket holders for Friday’s game who are unable to attend because of the time change may email the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at uvatickets@virginia.edu to request a refund. Due to the limited attendance restrictions currently in place, tickets are not exchangeable for a future game.

