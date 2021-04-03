Baseball: Seven-run sixth powers Liberty past VCU, 9-3

Liberty struck for seven runs in the sixth inning, dumping VCU, 9-3, Friday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Down a run entering the inning, Liberty sent 12 men to the plate and broke the contest open with seven runs on five hits. Among Liberty’s hits in the inning were three doubles and a triple. The Liberty bullpen then held the Rams in check over the final three innings for the victory.

Catcher Gray Betts, second baseman Will Wagner, shortstop Cam Locklear and center fielder Jaylen Guy each had two hits apiece in the contest for the Flames. One of Betts’ two hits was his third home run of the season, a two-run blast in the third inning. Both of Locklear’s hits were doubles.

Liberty improves to 17-7 on the year. VCU see its four-game winning streak come to end, falling to 13-11.

