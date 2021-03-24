Baseball: Richmond rallies for 8-4 win over VMI

VMI held a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning, but Richmond rallied for an 8-4 win Tuesday evening in a non-conference game from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The Spiders led 3-0 before the Keydets scored four in the bottom of the fourth. Trey Morgan led off with a double and Will Knight followed with a walk. Zac Morris walked to load the bases with one out and JT Inskeep also walked to score the first run. A Richmond error brought a second run home and Cody Warner doubled to bring home Inskeep and Morris and give VMI the lead.

Richmond scored two in the sixth to re-take the lead and added one in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Inskeep and Morgan each finished with a hit and a walk.

Ryan Huffman tossed two scoreless innings of relief and Sam Ewald threw a perfect inning out of the bullpen.

Anthony Forte went 2-4 with a home run and three RBI for Richmond (7-4). Jordan Schulefand earned the win, working 5 2/3 innings of relief and allowing just one hit, one walk and one earned run.

The Keydets (5-12) host UNCG this weekend in a Southern Conference series. The teams will play a single game Friday at 4 p.m. and a doubleheader starting Saturday at 1 p.m.

