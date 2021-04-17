Baseball: Nathan Light tosses gem as VMI bests Mercer, 4-3

Redshirt sophomore Nathan Light threw a gem on the hill Friday as VMI defeated Mercer 4-3 in a Southern Conference contest.

Light held an offense averaging 7.5 runs a game to just two over his eight frames and only one earned. The left-hander allowed just five hits and two walks while striking out seven to earn the win.

VMI got on the scoreboard in the second inning. Zac Morris and Callen Nuccio each singled with one out and JT Inskeep brought Morris home with another single. Mercer tied the score in the top of the third and VMI went ahead 2-1 when Morris came home on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Redshirt freshman Justin Starke blasted his fifth home run of the season with a shot over the centerfield fence in the seventh. The Bears loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh and a sacrifice fly brought home one run.

The Keydets scored an all-important insurance run in the bottom of the eighth as Trey Morgan singled, stole second and came home on a Morris basehit. The Bears scored one in the top of the ninth but red-shirt sophomore Adam Jewell earned his first save of the season, striking out the final batter.

Morris was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs while Starke and Inskeep each had two hits for VMI (7-20/3-10). Nuccio had a hit and a walk.

Garett Delano was 2-for-4 for Mercer (20-12/8-2 SoCon).

The same two teams will meet Saturday in a SoCon doubleheader stating at 1 p.m. to close out the three-game series.

