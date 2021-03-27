Baseball: Morris walkoff single gives VMI 6-5 win over UNCG

Redshirt freshman Zac Morris hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to lift VMI to a 6-5 victory over the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in a Southern Conference game on Friday.

UNCG trailed 5-4 in the top of the ninth but scored a run with two outs to extend the game. In the bottom of the ninth, Justin Starke led off with a single and went to second on a Callen Nuccio hit. Trey Morgan laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners and Will Knight walked to load the baes with one out. On a 1-2 count, Morris drilled a long drive that hit high off the right field fence that would have gone for extra bases had the game not ended when Starke crossed the plate with the winning run.

The Keydets took a 5-1 lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth, fueled by JT Inskeep three-run home run. Cole Jenkins and Starke also hit RBI singles in the frame. The Spartans chipped away at the lead with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Red-shirt sophomore Nathan Light worked 6 1/3 innings for VMI (6-12/2-2 SoCon), scattering seven hits, one walk with three earned runs and four strikeouts. The Keydet bullpen was effective, with Tyler Bradt and Ryan Huffman each throwing 2/3 scoreless innings while Morgan earned the win.

Ty Swaim was 3-3 with a walk, while Starke finished 3-5. Cody Warner, Nuccio, Morris and Jenkins had two hits apiece as VMI recorded 17 on the day. Knight had a hit and a walk and made two diving catches in right field.

Josh Madole was 3-5 for UNCG (11-10/0-4 SoCon).

The Spartans and Keydets will meet tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. in a doubleheader to conclude the three-game series.

