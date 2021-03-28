Baseball: Miami takes weekend series with 4-2 win at Virginia

Mike Vasil pitched into the eighth inning, but he didn’t have much help from the Virginia offense in a 4-2 loss to #18 Miami on Sunday at Disharoon Park.

Vasil (3-2, 2.51 ERA) gave up four runs, three earned, in seven-plus innings of work, striking out four, allowing nine hits without issuing a walk.

UVA (10-13, 4-11 ACC)a had a 2-1 lead in the sixth, but a Jordan Lala RBI single would knot the score, and a Raymond Gil sacrifice fly in the seventh put the ‘Canes (12-8, 7-7 ACC) up 3-2.

Yohandy Morales led off the eighth with a solo homer off Vasil.

Daniel Federman (1-3, 7.20 ERA) picked up the win in relief for Miami, striking out five in 3.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Story by Chris Graham

