Baseball: Miami takes weekend series with 4-2 win at Virginia
Mike Vasil pitched into the eighth inning, but he didn’t have much help from the Virginia offense in a 4-2 loss to #18 Miami on Sunday at Disharoon Park.
Vasil (3-2, 2.51 ERA) gave up four runs, three earned, in seven-plus innings of work, striking out four, allowing nine hits without issuing a walk.
UVA (10-13, 4-11 ACC)a had a 2-1 lead in the sixth, but a Jordan Lala RBI single would knot the score, and a Raymond Gil sacrifice fly in the seventh put the ‘Canes (12-8, 7-7 ACC) up 3-2.
Yohandy Morales led off the eighth with a solo homer off Vasil.
Daniel Federman (1-3, 7.20 ERA) picked up the win in relief for Miami, striking out five in 3.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Story by Chris Graham