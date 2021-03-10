Baseball: Liberty upsets #18 North Carolina, 8-7
First baseman Logan Mathieu capped a four-run fourth with a three-run home run and second baseman Will Wagner had three hits, helping to propel the Liberty Flames past the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels, 8-7, Tuesday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium.
Liberty jumped out to a 7-4 lead with four two-out runs in the fourth inning. After Wagner made it 4-3 with an RBI single, Mathieu belted his team-leading fourth home run of the season over the right field wall to give the Flames a three-run advantage.
Wagner’s three hits were most of any player in the contest. He drove in two runs and scored a run.
Relievers Mason Fluharty, Tyler Germanowski and Landon Riley combined to hold Liberty’s one-run lead over the final two innings to close out the victory.
With five straight wins, Liberty moves to 7-5 on the year. North Carolina drops 7-4.