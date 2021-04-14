Baseball: Liberty tops No. 12 Virginia Tech, 8-2

Published Wednesday, Apr. 14, 2021, 9:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Dylan Cumming pitched six scoreless innings and first baseman Logan Mathieu hit a home run and drove in three runs, as Liberty sank No. 12 Virginia Tech, 8-2, Tuesday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Making his first start of 2021, Cummings, a transfer, allowed one hit through the first six innings to record his first win in a Liberty uniform.

Mathieu hit his eighth home run of the season in the third inning and had a two-run double during Liberty’s five-run fifth inning.

Liberty scored five runs on seven hits in the fifth inning to take a 7-0 advantage and never looked back on their way to the victory.

The Flames go 5-0 on their homestand and move to 22-8 overall. The Hokies, who entered the week ranked as high as No. 12 nationally, see their six-game winning streak come to an end. They fall to 19-10 overall.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments