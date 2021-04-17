Baseball: Liberty takes series opener at North Alabama, 13-5

The Liberty Flames dumped the North Alabama Lions 13-5, Friday evening in the first contest of a three-game weekend ASUN Conference series at Mike D. Lane Field.

All nine batters in the Liberty lineup had at least one hit in the contest, as the Flames pounded out 20 in the contest. The 1-2-3 hitters in the Flames lineup – catcher Gray Betts, left fielder Aaron Anderson and second baseman Will Wagner – combined for 13 hits, eight RBI and eight runs scored.

Wagner led the hit parade with a career-high five hits and a career-high five RBI. The second baseman hit a three-run home run in the first inning, his fifth of the year.

Betts and Anderson each had four hits apiece in the contest. Betts had two doubles and scored a career-high four times. Anderson doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice.

First baseman Logan Mathieu also hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season and drove in two runs in the contest.

Flames right-hander Trevor Delaite pitched his second complete game of the season in running his record to 5-1.

Winners of six straight contests, Liberty, who leads the ASUN North Division, ups its record to 23-8 overall and 9-1 in conference play. North Alabama falls to 4-27 overall and 3-10 in the ASUN.

