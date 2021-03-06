Baseball: Liberty sweeps Central Florida in Friday doubleheader

Liberty first baseman Logan Mathieu’s two-run home run proved to be the difference as the Flames slipped past the UCF Knights 2-1 in Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday afternoon at John Euliano Park.

Liberty pitchers Trevor Delaite and Fraser Ellard combined to allow just one run on two hits through the first 8 2/3 innings, but needed Landon Riley to come on to get the final out with the bases loaded to secure the win.

With a runner aboard and the Flames trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Mathieu hit his second home run of the season to give Liberty a 2-1 edge.

Game 2 turned on a two-run, two-out double by Liberty left fielder Aaron Anderson that keyed a four-run sixth inning, powering the Flames past the UCF Knights 8-3 to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Trailing 3-2, the Flames scored four two-out runs in the sixth inning. Anderson, who had three hits in the contest, lined an opposite field double down the left field line to plate two runs, starting the four-run inning.

Liberty first baseman Logan Mathieu hit his third home run of the season in the contest. He hit a two-run home run in game one.

Right fielder Jake Wilson also hit a home run, his first of the year.

Flames right-hander David Erickson entered the game in the bottom of the sixth and pitched four scoreless innings to earn a save. He allowed the Knights only two base runners over the final four innings.

With three consecutive wins, Liberty evens its record at 5-5. UCF drops to 3-7.

